Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of State Street by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,691,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300,168 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

NYSE:STT opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

