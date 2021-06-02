Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,429.81 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,280.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,061 shares of company stock valued at $92,728,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

