Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 5,935 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

