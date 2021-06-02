Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 36.2% in May

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the April 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NTTYY stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.22. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

