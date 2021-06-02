Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $34.00

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $34.87. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 2,491 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

