Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $34.00

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $34.87. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 2,491 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
