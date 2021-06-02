Noble Rock Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.68. 2,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 51,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,288,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,204,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Rock Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

