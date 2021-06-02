Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $240.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.16. The company had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.77.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

