Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.13. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $224.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

