North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given a C$16.00 target price by TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.97. The company had a trading volume of 93,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$17.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$476.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.07.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.1359598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,850. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,837,721.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

