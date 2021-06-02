Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

