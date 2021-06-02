Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
NOVT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
