Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

NOVT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

