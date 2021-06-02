Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.80 Million

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post $370.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $478.20 million. Novavax posted sales of $35.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 943.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $26.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.50. 214,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.53. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,285 shares of company stock worth $15,747,476. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Novavax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Novavax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

