Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny Sells 6,200 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00.

NUS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 221,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,097. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.64.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $23,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.