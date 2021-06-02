Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Reaches $33.12 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $33.12 million and $434,209.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,340,229 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

