Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $244.63 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Numeraire has a total market cap of $244.63 million and $18.72 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $49.21 or 0.00130520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.91 or 0.01020969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.09 or 0.09480210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00051351 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,310 coins and its circulating supply is 4,971,549 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.