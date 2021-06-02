Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNWH. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Renew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 642 ($8.39) on Tuesday. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 679.71 ($8.88). The company has a market capitalization of £505.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 606.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

