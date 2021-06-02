nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,288,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.