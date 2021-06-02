Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella Sells 7,191 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $63,424.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $750,500.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Uday Kompella sold 20,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $231,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OCGN. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

