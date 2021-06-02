OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 29th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

