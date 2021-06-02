OIN Finance (OIN) Price Up 4.5% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $202,742.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.01025792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.01 or 0.09582144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051626 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,520,577 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

