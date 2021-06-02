Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $267.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.19. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.