Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

