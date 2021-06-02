OMG Network (OMG) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $917.92 million and $324.82 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00017277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00193683 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001249 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000884 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.