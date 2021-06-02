On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTIVF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.55. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 126.01% and a negative net margin of 64.80%.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and a complete Payment System as a Service (PSaaS).

