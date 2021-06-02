Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230,796 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $82,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Open Text by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Open Text stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. 27,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,495. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.