Opium (OPIUM) Hits Market Cap of $14.69 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00009300 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $84.03 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00066549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00280945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00186961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.01058539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.88 or 0.99733812 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

