Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 940 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after acquiring an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $253.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,384 shares of company stock worth $13,419,466 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

