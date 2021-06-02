Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 986,388 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Shares of CM stock opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $119.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

