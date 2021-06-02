Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Total by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Total by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Total by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

