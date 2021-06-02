Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 49,192 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $53,379,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,812 shares of company stock worth $14,978,193. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.59 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.