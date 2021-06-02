Oppenheimer Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

