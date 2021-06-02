Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.