Orbital Energy Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,073 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,110% compared to the average daily volume of 168 put options.

OEG stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 444,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,088. The stock has a market cap of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.88. Orbital Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 555,488 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orbital Energy Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orbital Energy Group by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.