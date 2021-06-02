Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

