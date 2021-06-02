Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.81 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.24%. Research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

