Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $2,203,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

