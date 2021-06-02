Owens & Minor (OMI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI):

5/29/2021 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

5/27/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

