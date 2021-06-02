Oxen Trading 22.9% Higher This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $55.64 million and approximately $151,397.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,640.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.90 or 0.07169345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.82 or 0.01874479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00499003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00183626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.27 or 0.00723966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00478088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00420902 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,309,627 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

