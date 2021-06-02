Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.25

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 5892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,581 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

