Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.52

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.52 and traded as high as C$21.29. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$21.12, with a volume of 398,231 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXT shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.2715914 EPS for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

