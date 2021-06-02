Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 46 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $550.59 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.