Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 737 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,590,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after acquiring an additional 706,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 101,388 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 152,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

