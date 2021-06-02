Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 66,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,290,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

