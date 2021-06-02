Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,738,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $325.47 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

