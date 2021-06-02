Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 369,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $166.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

