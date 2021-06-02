PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in PayPal by 3,799.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 258,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,016 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 228,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,392,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 124.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $260.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

