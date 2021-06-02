PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 7.13% of PCTEL worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PCTEL by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 705,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 146,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.31.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.