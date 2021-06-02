Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider Purchases A$112,535.40 in Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) insider James (Jim) Simpson purchased 358,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$112,535.40 ($80,382.43).
James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, James (Jim) Simpson purchased 253,106 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$64,542.03 ($46,101.45).
- On Friday, April 23rd, James (Jim) Simpson 384,156 shares of Peel Mining stock.
About Peel Mining
