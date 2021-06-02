Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $140.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Argus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 725,013 shares valued at $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.