pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 88.3% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $238.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00284333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00187495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.29 or 0.01243455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,566.07 or 1.00178449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00033112 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

